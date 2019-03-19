Several Sunny Days Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies as the day wears on. Temps will be comfortable cool but if dressed for it feels even better. Highs will only reach the mid 60s with low humidity.
The official start of spring is Wednesday, and it will feel like it! Expect tons of sunshine for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Over the weekend, easterly winds will return moisture to the area and highs will creep into the mid to upper 70s as we await our next cold front early next week.
