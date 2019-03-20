Army Corps says Mississippi River flood fight is far from over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers say it is one of the longest flood fights in it’s history and it’s not over yet. There are concerns about snow melt and a possible new levee break on the lower Mississippi River near the mouth.
A spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers says they have been in a flood fight for 144 days and they say the snow melt isn’t here yet.
“The water is 35 days from making its way to New Orleans. The water coming down now will be ahead of the snow melt." said Heath Jones with the Army Corps.
That means the the Bonnet Carre Spillway will likely remain open for another month. The Corps says at this point they don’t anticipate opening the Morganza Spillway, but there have been meetings with officials in the Atchafalaya Basin just in case.
Corps officials are also concerned about a possible break in the levee near Mardi Gras Pass in lower Plaquemines Parish which they are now investigating. It does not pose a threat to lives or property.
The Corps says they won’t do anything to close it, but report it to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
Corps officials say if the break proves to be major they might have to take more serious action to preserve the integrity of the main channel. At this point they don’t believe that will be the case.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.