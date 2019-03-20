Astros, Bregman Agree to $100 Million Extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Houston Astros have locked up another key piece of their 2017 World Series team. Third baseman and former LSU Tiger Alex Bregman has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $100 million extension to remain with the Astros.
Under his previous contract, Bregman would have been a free agent following the 2022 season. The new deal keeps him with the Astros throughout the 2024 season.
After being selected by the Astros with the second pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball draft, Bregman worked his way to the majors in 2016 and hasn’t looked back. Since his debut in 2016, Bregman has managed to increase his numbers every season. He hit .286/.394/.532, with 31 home runs, in 705 plate appearances with the team in 2018.
