Bill banning abortions when fetal heartbeat detected heads to Governor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves thanked legislators Tuesday for helping to strengthen Mississippi’s abortion laws.
The state Senate sent legislation to Governor Phil Bryant that would prohibit abortion in cases where a fetal heartbeat is detected.
“Mississippians value the sanctity of life and expect their elected leaders to fight for those beliefs,” said Lieutenant Governor Reeves. “A beating heart clearly means life has begun and should be protected. I appreciate the work of both senators and representatives for getting this legislation to Governor Bryant’s desk.”
Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates released a statement after finding out that the bill is expected to be on the Governor’s desk soon.
“SB 2116 bans abortion at six weeks - before most women even know they’re pregnant. So in effect, the Mississippi Legislature just outlawed abortion for most Mississippians. We expect this to be on the Governor’s desk as early as this week and it could wind up in litigation almost immediately,” said Felicia Brown-Williams, Mississippi State Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. “This is absolutely devastating for the people of this state. People die every day in Mississippi because they lack access to health care. Not only will this bill serve as a death sentence for even more people, but it will now be the subject of an expensive legal battle, funded by Mississippi taxpayers, that will divert even more resources away from critical infrastructure and health care we need.”
Senate Bill 2116 provides an exemption for cases of medical emergencies.
