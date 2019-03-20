Coach Benford says ‘it is time to hit the reset button’ with NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WVUE) - LSU finished the regular season by the capturing the SEC Championship. But last Friday, the Tigers crashed out of the SEC Tournament without a win. The setback dropped LSU to a 3-seed in the NCAA Tourney.
“I think now it is time to hit the reset button. When we came back that it is a brand-new season and we are 0-0 just like everybody else in the country,” said LSU interim head coach Tony Benford.
“We are going to be focused on getting better, starting tomorrow and we will get prepared for Yale. That is the goal to get ready for Yale and take it one step at a time. If we get fortunate enough to win this, we will get ready for the next opponent. Our guys are really excited as they have not been able to experience an NCAA Tournament yet. I have been lucky enough to experience it as both a player and coach. All of our other assistant coaches have as well. Kavell (Bigby-Williams) is the only player who has NCAA Tournament experience from his time at Oregon, so our guys are excited to be able to represent the University in the NCAA Tournament.”
LSU will hit the practice courts on Wednesday morning, and then tip things off on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. against Yale.
