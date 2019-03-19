On deck: Tigers start busy week at home against Nicholls St.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU has a big SEC series against Georgia this weekend, but before they hit the road, the Tigers will host Nicholls State Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Colonels are 11-10 overall this season and 3-3 in the Southland Conference.
The Tigers (15-5, 3-0) have won four in a row after a sweep of Kentucky in the SEC opener at Alex Box Stadium.
The Nicholls offense is averaging 6.3 runs per game and batting .267 with 33 doubles, six triples and 10 home runs.
Top hitters for the Colonels:
- Brady Bell: .346 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI
- Christopher Sandberg: .333 batting average, 1 double, 1 home run, 10 RBI
- Austin France: .309 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 19 RBI
- Dane Simon: .309 batting average, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 13 RBI
The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game with a .291 team batting average, 36 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs.
Top hitters for the Tigers:
- Zach Watson: .403 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI
- Josh Smith: .373 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .333 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 21 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .329 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 18 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball (7), Perfect Game (14), Baseball America (12), D1 Baseball (10)
- Nicholls State: not ranked
