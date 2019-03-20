Dry Skies Through The Weekend

After a chilly start, a gorgeous day is on tap with tons of sun and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, and overnight lows will fall to the low 40s north and low 50s south of the Lake.
Dry skies are expected all the way through the weekend. A few more clouds may mix in this weekend, but otherwise plan on sunshine. Highs will gradually rise, getting into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend.
We will be near 80 degrees on Monday as we await our next cold front. It will likely bring through some showers and storms Monday night before we dry out and cool down for Tuesday!
