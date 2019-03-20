Florence and Michael to be retired from list of hurricane names

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Florence and Michael will never again appear on the annual list of storm names.
The names of these two storms, which caused extensive fatalities and damage from Florida north to Virginia last year, have been retired by the World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee, which includes NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.
Names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise, names are reused on a six-year cycle.
The committee also selected the replacement names for Florence and Michael as Francine and Milton, respectively. These names will first appear in the 2024list of storm names.
Including these two, 88 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953, when storms began to be named. The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names – five – for one season.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.