Grant Delpit embracing leadership role on LSU defense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rock of the 2018 LSU defense, Devin White, has moved on to the NFL. Now, Grant Delpit has taken the leader role on Dave Aranda’s dominant defense.
“Stepping into that new role as a leader, vocal and off the field,” Delpit told reporters after practice at the indoor facility. "Good role model, good character, for guys to look up to. Definitely got to tell the young guys what it takes to be successful. Definitely step in to that role. Those guys gave me a great path to follow. So just try to take over for them."
One young guy who doesn’t appear to need much guidance is freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. The five-star recruit will be competing for a starting job this fall. “He’s great,” Delpit marveled. “He’s better than I was when I came in, I’ll tell you that. He’s way more advanced then I thought he was going to be. One-on-one, he’s already locking up receivers. I love it. I love the attitude he brings, the character. He’s light years ahead of where he should be, so that’s great.”
Delpit has been chosen to wear jersey number seven this year, a recent tradition bestowed to a playmaker for the Tigers.
