Interim coach Tony Benford ‘focusing on the kids’ with LSU-Yale matchup looming

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WVUE) - With Will Wade suspended for alleged recruiting violations, Tony Benford has taken the reigns of the LSU Tigers on an interim basis. Benford was the head coach at North Texas for five seasons, so he knows a few things about running a squad, but this is no doubt different circumstances.
“In college athletics, things happen. That’s just part of life, in any walk of life, any profession, things happen. So we can’t worry about that right now. I’m just focused on these kids and making sure that we’re prepared for Yale, and making sure that we’re going to represent LSU the best way we can at this moment,” said LSU interim head coach Tony Benford.
“Now that Coach Benford is our actual head coach now, everyone is looking towards him, and he’s putting a lot of -- not pressure, but he’s putting a lot of trust into the players now and just holding each other accountable more,” said guard Tremont Waters.
Benford also possessed a few skills on the court back in the day.
“Yeah, he brings up how back in the day he got drafted by the Celtics, I believe, and said he was kicking butt back in the ’80s. But he doesn’t dwell on it too much. It was a long time ago,” said guard Skylar Mays.
Benford was drafted by Boston in the fourth round of the 1986 draft, but never suited up for the Celtics. Benford was asked about his playing career at the podium, he joked that was a 100 pounds ago.
