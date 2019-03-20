Jefferson Parish Council delays chemical plant vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Council deferred voting to revoke a permit it granted more than a year ago for a cyanide plant expansion.
Wednesday at council, things got heated when one resident who supports Cornerstone Chemical Company’s expansion had to be escorted back to his seat. Other residents have continued to fight back against the plan to expand Cornerstone’s Hydrogen Cyanide operations and hoped the council would rescind the company’s permit.
Meanwhile, business leaders brought up the possibility of a lawsuit if the council decides to reverse course on a decision it made more than a year ago giving the expansion the go ahead.
“I don’t think there’s anybody behind this side of the rail, including the parish attorney, that would tell you we could win in court,” said Todd Murphy, Jefferson Chamber President. “And when it goes to court, we all know what happens there. There is no compromise.”
Murphy, along with other business groups, urged the council to defer the vote to rescind Cornerstone’s permit.
“When people are investing a lot of money to grow their business and to hire people, to have somebody come back 16 months later say, ‘Hey we change our minds,' that’s not good policy,’” Murphy said.
The council put off voting on whether to revoke the permit until the next council meeting.
Cornerstone’s chief operating officer repeatedly told council members the expansion does not mean more cyanide production, but rather upgrades to newer, safer equipment.
“I have one tenant on site. They have no capacity expansions,” said Yura. “We don’t ship it. It goes into one plant. They consume it and that’s it. There’s no other place to put it and I won’t put it on the road.”
