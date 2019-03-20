LSU guard Javonte Smart ‘kept the faith’ during his suspension

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WVUE) - Two weeks ago, LSU head coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart were suspended from the team for possible recruiting violations. Smart sat out the Vanderbilt game, and openly questioned if he would ever return to the team.
“I always kept faith in God, but it started prolonging, going longer. Me sitting out. So I was like, I don’t know. The team asked was I going to play. I was like, ‘I’m still waiting to see.’ Coaches told me to put faith in God and my mom. Everybody had faith in God for me. They were praying for me. So I just kept the faith, and kept pushing,” said guard Javonte Smart.
Smart returned last week, but Wade is still suspended. Now the goal is to win for both head coaches.
“Coach Benford, he put in a lot of work. He 's getting used to us, being the head coach I know that’s tough for him. We all got his back. We’re going to win for Coach Benford and Coach Wade,” said Smart.
The Tigers find themselves in a negative light across the country for the alleged recruiting violations. That's totally fine with Smart, it fuels his fire to succeed.
“Yeah, all my life that’s how I’ve been. Counted out a lot of times. That just helps us bounce back. Everybody counted us out. I hope just hope we come out with the win tomorrow,” said Smart.
The Tigers will play the first game here in Jacksonville tomorrow against Yale. Tip is set for 11:40 a.m. Central time.
