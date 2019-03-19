LSU junior picks up first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU junior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch has received her first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor.
The junior went on the lead the Tigers to a 2-0 record over the weekend, pitching two shutouts against Troy and No. 7 Florida. Gorsuch did not allow a run on the week and struck out nine in the 11 innings of work.
The Lewisville, Texas native allowed just four hits in the two games, three of those coming in the 8-0 six-inning run-rule of Florida. The win over Florida helped propel the Tigers and even the series to 1-1, which put them in position to take the series Monday. This win would be the Tigers first series win over Florida since 2015 and the first series win over the Gators in Baton Rouge since 2007.
Gorsuch currently leads the pitching staff with a 1.34 ERA and is 7-0 on the year. The junior has pitched seven complete games and currently own four shutouts on the season. In 52.1 innings of work, the junior has struck out 29 batters.
The Tigers are currently 24-6 on the season after a series win over the Gators and are 4-2 in conference play.
