LSU ‘pushing through adversity’ during NCAA Tournament

“But nothing has changed since the Florida game. It was a game that we lost. We didn’t execute down the stretch, and we know that we have to come together as a family even more now because we don’t have our head coach. Coach Benford is our new head coach and everyone respects that. We totally loved the change of Coach Benford being there, Coach GH, Coach Armstrong. But like we say, we’ve just got to come together, just be one and not let anything break us apart,” said Waters.