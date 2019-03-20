LSU ‘pushing through adversity’ during NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WVUE) - LSU players appeared laid-back in Jacksonville during practice. But the big question is, can they block out the noise on game day, with so much negativity surrounding the program after Will Wade’s suspension. The doubters continue to poke holes in the team with a loss last week against Florida.
“All season we’ve been saying, we are a family, we are going to grow together. Keep pushing through everything, all that adversity that’s been thrown at us,” said LSU guard Tremont Waters.
“But nothing has changed since the Florida game. It was a game that we lost. We didn’t execute down the stretch, and we know that we have to come together as a family even more now because we don’t have our head coach. Coach Benford is our new head coach and everyone respects that. We totally loved the change of Coach Benford being there, Coach GH, Coach Armstrong. But like we say, we’ve just got to come together, just be one and not let anything break us apart,” said Waters.
“I think there’s been a lot of outside stuff throughout the year and we’ve done a great job of keeping that stuff outside. You know, once we step on the court, and I think our record shows that. We should be able to continue to do that, and me and Tremont as leaders, we trust all these guys, and we’ve developed a great bond over the year, and we expect that bond to keep us together on the court,” said guard Skylar Mays.
Interim coach Tony Benford gave the team two days off early in the week to help them refocus for a possible memorable run in the NCAA Tournament.
