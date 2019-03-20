Man convicted in killing of armored truck guard to be sentenced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man convicted in the killing of an armored truck guard will learn his fate today.
Jerome Kieffer was convicted last year and now could face a life sentence.
Last October, it took a jury only four hours to return a guilty verdict for Kieffer. Now, his attorneys hope a judge will offer leniency in his sentence.
Kieffer was convicted in October of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime causing death in the killing of armored truck guard James McBride during the robbery in May of 2017.
Kieffer’s attorneys argue that the judge should depart from sentencing guidelines, arguing he’s a first time offender and saying Kieffer’s family would be harmed by a long term imprisonment. But prosecutors argue that Federal law mandates Kieffer face with life imprisonment, calling him the ring leaders of the robbery, and say he was given a chance to cooperate before the trial.
McBride’s mother says her son’s family lost a good man who fought cancer for more than a decade and worked to give his loved ones a good life.
“He was just a great kid. He would do anything for his family,” says Diane McBride. “Jimmy did nothing but just work hard his entire life and fought cancer. Then when that was gone, he would work two or three jobs at a time just to make a living. It just doesn’t make sense.”
Kieffer will face sentencing in federal court Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.