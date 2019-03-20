Metairie residents without water after water main break on Civic St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some residents in Metairie are waking up without running water after a water main break Wednesday morning.
According to Jefferson Parish officials, crews are currently on the scene of a water main break located in the 3700 block of Civic Street.
Water has been turned off for the 3600 through 3900 blocks of Civic St.
Crews are working to repair the water main. The repairs may take up to 6 hours so residents may have water service restored around Noon.
