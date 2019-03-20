Nicondra: Great Start to Spring

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a beautiful day as we reached the Spring Equinox on Wednesday afternoon. We can expect the trend to continue with warm temperatures continuing through the afternoon and cool starts to the morning. Look for temperatures in the low 50s to 40s during the overnights. Afternoon highs will gradually jump from the upper 60s to the mid to upper 70s. We stay dry through the weekend for another jam packed couple of days of festivities from parades to festivals. Our next front likely holds off until Monday.