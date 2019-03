NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The clouds finally broke and we can expect a pleasant week ahead with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and comfortable temps. Expect a cool start to Wednesday the start of spring with upper 30s north and 40s south. Afternoon highs will warm near 70. Rain stays away at least through Saturday. Sunday we will start to feel a surge in moisture, but it remains mostly dry with the next front moving in during the day Monday.