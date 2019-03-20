Orleans jury convicts gunman in N.O. East gas station murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury Tuesday night convicted the shooter in a 2017 New Orleans East gas station murder.
An Orleans Parish jury deliberated 50 minutes before finding Charles Monroe, 36, guilty as charged of second-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Lance McCormick.
The same jury acquitted Monroe of a second charge of obstructing justice in a homicide investigation. The verdicts were announced around 10:10 p.m.
Monroe faces a mandatory lifetime prison term when Criminal District Judge Paul Bonin imposes his sentence on March 29.
Monroe shot McCormick multiple times and chased him into the Discount Zone at 6711 Chef Menteur Hwy.
Surveillance cameras captured McCormick collapsing outside the store, struggling to his feet, then attempting to fight off Monroe inside the store before being killed by a gunshot to the head.
The killing occurred at about 12:24 p.m. on April 30, 2017.
"This was a particularly brutal murder, according to the video evidence," Cannizzaro said. "This victim was fighting for his life and essentially was executed by this defendant."
Additional video evidence showed Monroe following McCormick about 30 yards from the 4200 block of Reynes Street into the store, with a gun in his hand throughout the pursuit.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.