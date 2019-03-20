Police: Wife escapes police custody after stabbing husband to death

EDGARD, LA (WVUE) - An Edgard woman was able to escape police custody after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say Rita Baker Grows, 34, of Edgard was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the death of her husband, Joradae Grows Sr., 36.
On Tuesday around 11 p.m. deputies responded to the 100 block of East Sixth Street in Edgard in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Joradae Grows Sr. inside his home. He had been stabbed in the chest and died on scene.
Investigators learned Grows and a female identified as his wife, Rita Baker Grows, had been involved in physical altercation when Baker Grows stabbed Grows.
Five juveniles ages 14, 13, 11 and 6-year-old twins, were in the home at the time and were uninjured.
Baker Grows was detained on the scene and placed in the back of a police unit. While officers providing first aid to the victim and maintaining the crime scene, Rita Baker Grows, while handcuffed, managed to escape from the rear of the police car.
Wednesday morning at 11:25 a.m., Baker Grows turned herself in still handcuffed.
She was booked with second degree murder and simple escape.
