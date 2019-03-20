Questions raised over Barataria restoration project’s effect on fishing industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - New questions were raised a meeting with Louisiana’s Coastal Protection Restoration Authority Wednesday (March 20) about what could wind up being one of the largest construction projects in the state’s history.
Some board members expressed concern that the Mid-Barataria Bay sediment diversion project will have an adverse impact on fishermen in their areas and they are demanding that the project be done right, if it is done at all.
“A project of this size has never been attempted anywhere in the country,”Norby Chabert, a board member, said.
The massive $1.4 billion project will call for a new bridge on Highway 23 over the diversion channel, which will most likely be built near Ironton. The CRPA said 15 percent of the design work has been completed and the state has spent $4 million on two models that are currently being built in Massachusetts.
But still, many worry - including board member Guy McInnis, who raised questions about the cost.
"Why are we spending all this money when we don’t know if we’re going to build this thing yet?” Mcinnis asked.
State officials have not determined the exact locations of the diversion in Mid-Barataria or another project - the Mid-Breton Diversion -- which many in Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes fear could cause long-lasting environmental impacts.
While the board members from areas that would be most affected by the project raised questions, Chip Kline, the chairman of CPRA, made assurances that the project will be done right.
“Having a sense of urgency is important, but getting it right is more important,” Kline said.
On Wednesday, the CPRA announced it’s delaying the planning process for the Mid-Barataria diversion by as much as 60 days because of several holdups, including the government shutdown.
That move has some environmentalists concerned because they say work needs to start now. Bren Haase, the director of CPRA, said the project is crucial for the future of Louisiana’s coast.
“The science says these things can protect the coast and are worth doing,” Haase said.
But some, like charter fisherman George Ricks, said they don’t mind the delays, which they believe could help prolong the inevitable.
“In the past, when you talk about 75,000 cubic feet per second of river water -- 33 million gallons a minute -- there’s no way you can’t affect fishermen,” Ricks said.
With millions of dollars already committed to this project, the state said it will try and minimize impact to fisheries as much as possible.
The state said it has conducted 121 meetings to address concerns raised by the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. Another meeting will be held Wednesday night at Belle Chasse Middle School.
