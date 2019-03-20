Saints agree to terms with center Nick Easton

Easton started his career as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Raven in 2015 and then acquired by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the pre-season. He was later acquired by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 where he played five games at center in 2016 and then 12 games in the 2017 season at left guard before being placed on injury reserve in 2018 with a neck injury.