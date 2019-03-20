Texas man calls professionals for ‘few’ snakes under house; 45 removed

ALBANY, TX (CNN/Gray News) - A Texas man didn’t realize he had a slithering problem under his house until one day, he saw a few snakes. Professionals later removed 45 live rattlesnakes from the premises.
A homeowner near Albany, TX, crawled into a crawl space under his home to see why his cable service was acting up. After seeing what he thought was just a few snakes, he quickly crawled back out.
But when Big Country Snake Removal arrived on March 13, the workers soon realized it was more than just a “few” snakes.
In total, 45 live rattlesnakes were removed from under the home.
The company documented the harrowing removal in an 18-minute video on their Facebook page.
Warning: The full Facebook video contains snake imagery and sounds that some viewers might find disturbing. To view it, click here.
“We run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them,” wrote the company on Facebook. “Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive - they care simply about survival.”
Company owner Nathan Hawkins said the largest snake removed from the premises was more than 5 feet long, according to USA Today.
"This is nothing. We do this all the time,” Hawkins said.
Three years ago, the company removed 88 snakes from underneath a different home, and KTXS reports that in a typical year, they remove roughly 2,000 snakes.
"Most people get bit when people are trying to harm or harass the snake or anything like that,” Hawkins said.
To avoid being bitten, it’s recommended that you call professionals if you see a snake on your property.
