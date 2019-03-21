BAC results of man accused in fatal Esplanade Avenue crash released

We asked New Orleans Police how soon after the crash Toney’s BAC was done. While they didn’t answer that question, the NOPD did tell us Toney was taken to their DWI facility following the crash and refused a breathalyzer test. At that time, the NOPD says investigators worked to secure a warrant to have his blood drawn. Once a judge signed the warrant, the NOPD says officers transported Toney to a local hospital for the procedure. Again, it’s unclear at this time how long that took.