DG infant cough syrup recalled, can cause vomiting and diarrhea

(KPLC) - Kingston Pharma LLC. is recalling bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/Bacillus circulans, which has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, according to the FDA.
One of those illnesses is a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea, FDA says. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the use of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.
FDA says this syrup was distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores. Consumers who have purchased this product may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
See the full report HERE.
