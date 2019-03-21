Entergy updates New Orleans City Council on installation of smart meters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy representatives Thursday gave the New Orleans City Council an update on its installment of advanced meters.
So far Entergy says it has installed 4,000 advanced meters, or smart meters, across the city.
The goal for the company is to have the vast majority of residents to have these meters.
Officials say the new meters will be more timely and give accurate electricity and gas readings.
It will connect directly with Entergy without them ever coming out to read the meter. Everything will be done electrically.
As of now, eight homes chose against getting the new software.
These homeowners will be charged a one time fee and occur a monthly fee of about $13.
“If 99.9 percent of our customers have advance meters and there’s a small one-tenth of a percent or two tenths of a percent that say they don’t want it, it really isn’t fair that everybody pays this cost for a manual meter read even if they’re not changing out the meter that is there,” said Andrew Owens with Entergy New Orleans.
That monthly fee will cover costs of having crews manually come out and read the meter and administrative costs associated with maintaining the separate billing system.
Entergy representatives say they are on track to have the majority of homes with the new meters by the end of 2020.
