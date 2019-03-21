LSU credits group effort in victory over Yale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU has endured their share of trials and tribulations, from the death of teammate Wayde Sims to the suspension of coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart. The Tigers’ travails have brought them together and they feel that unity was on display in their 79-74 win over Yale.
Junior guard Skylar Mays led the way with 19 points “I guess from the outside looking in, you would think it’s crazy,” the pre-med major said after the game. "People from the outside don’t know these guys. How good of hearts these guys have. How much we care about each other. I feel that’s what makes us a special group. "
Smart’s suspension was lifted a week ago and he showed some rust, going 4-of-13 from the field "The distractions, we just try to put it behind us. We just focus on what’s next, and that’s the game. We had Yale today, and that’s where I focus was. Our focus was on Yale, and to come out with the win. We don’t care about anything else, what the people are talking about.
The third-seeded Tigers will advance to face the East region’s sixth-seed in Maryland. “Of course we miss our Coach Wade, but as you see, there’s nothing we can do about it,” freshman Emmitt Williams said in LSU’s locker room. “We’re not going to sit here and cry about it. We’re going to do what we do best, come together and find a solution to win.”
LSU will aim to reach the Sweet 16 for just the eighth time in school history as they take on the Terrapins Saturday in Jacksonville.
