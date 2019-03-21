LSU players relieved to get first NCAA Tournament win under their belts

After the 79-74 victory, the team let out a sigh of relief to get the first game out of the way “Yeah, it’s great," remarked junior guard Skylar Mays. “It’s the most important time of the year. I think this atmosphere, and the idea of going through this journey, trying to win the whole thing, brings guys together within itself. At the end of the day, we have great guys that care about each other. When you have a team like this it’s something special, you try to enjoy it as much as possible.”