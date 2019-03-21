LSU players relieved to get first NCAA Tournament win under their belts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -LSU looked to be making the NCAA Tournament look easy as they strolled out to a 9-0 lead in the early going against Yale and eventually led by 14 at the break and as much as 18 in the second half. The Bulldogs eventually woke up and went on a 19-8 run to make the contest a single-digit affair down the stretch.
After the 79-74 victory, the team let out a sigh of relief to get the first game out of the way “Yeah, it’s great," remarked junior guard Skylar Mays. “It’s the most important time of the year. I think this atmosphere, and the idea of going through this journey, trying to win the whole thing, brings guys together within itself. At the end of the day, we have great guys that care about each other. When you have a team like this it’s something special, you try to enjoy it as much as possible.”
Kavell Bigby-Williams set the tone in the early going with two blocks that contributed to Yale’s 0-for-5 start from the field “I feel the first game is usually the hardest game,” the senior forward said after the game. "The new guys and the nerves. To get the win gives the guys a little confidence. Hopefully we can make a run this time. "
With LSU sporting just a six-point advantage in the final minute, Javonte Smart hit a jumper to put the Tigers up by three possessions and, essentially, put the game on ice. “We came here, a lot of players have nerves,” Smart told reporters. “Not too many people get the opportunity to play over here. It just feels great to get the first win. Get the first win out the way.”
The last time LSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament was in 2009 when they lost to the eventual champion, North Carolina. In 2019, they’ll await the winner of Belmont and Maryland.
