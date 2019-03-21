Man indicted in deadly attack on music producer in 7th Ward

An independent witness allegedly saw Fountain and Belin, who were acquainted with each other, struggling over the woman’s purse around noon on Dec. 17, 2018. Belin had been walking two dogs in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street when she was allegedly attacked by Fountain. During the struggle, the witness told New Orleans police that Fountain lifted Belin and slammed her on the street, struck her head against the pavement multiple times, and punched her repeatedly in the face.