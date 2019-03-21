No. 3 LSU basketball survives against No. 14 Yale to advance in NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU survived a late rally by No. 14 seed Yale to move on to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers held on late to beat a tough Yale squad, 79-74.
Skylar Mays led the scoring attack for LSU with 19 points.
Tremont Waters added 15 points and dished out 7 assists.
Both Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with double-doubles. Reid had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 boards, as well as four block shots.
Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams came up big off the bench for the Tigers. Smart had nine points and six rebounds and Williams had eight points and five rebounds.
LSU got off to a hot start, taking the early 9-0 lead and was up 45-29 at halftime, but struggled down the stretch once again, allowing the Bulldogs to cut the lead to three before Skylar Mays hit two free throws to seal the victory for the Tigers.
Alex Copeland led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points.
Jordan Bruner had 16 points and nine rebounds and Azar Swain added 12 points and five rebounds off of the bench.
The Tigers held Yale’s star guard, Miye Oni, to five points on just 2-of-16 shooting.
LSU will next face the winner of the Maryland-Belmont game.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.