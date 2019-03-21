NOPD: Officer injured during pursuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says an officer was injured during a pursuit Thursday morning.
According to NOPD, the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. During the stop, one suspect attempted to flee the scene. The officer chased the suspect on foot but suffered a laceration to his arm after coming in contact with a guardrail.
The officer has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.
Police say the suspect was later apprehended by police.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.