NOPD searching for 11-year-old who ran away from school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl who ran away from her school Wednesday.
According to police, Makayla Grant left her school in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue. She was last seen wearing a black SciTech uniform shirt and a khaki skirt.
Makayla is described as being 4’3” tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Makayla Grant are asked to contact Sixth District Detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
