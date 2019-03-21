Salon owner devastated after fatal fire destroys business

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The owner of the beauty salon destroyed in a fatal fire Wednesday night said she is devastated. Beverly Smith and her husband have been in business in the Broadmoor community for nearly 40 years.
People in the neighborhood knew the Unity-1 Beauty Supply Hair Salon as somewhere they could go if they needed help. The Smiths were even known to feed people in need on a daily basis.
Smith said her family came back after Katrina and she wants to rebuild once again. But for now, she’s asking for prayers from the community and praying for those who were hurt and for the families of the two people who were killed.
“I want this neighborhood to know that even though this happened, we are very resilient. We can still come together even if we have to do it outside until we can build back up. I want to build it back up,” said Smith.
Smith also tells us she’s thinking about her employees who are now out of a job.
