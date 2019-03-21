Sewerage & Water Board disputes it is owed $140 million from customers

"I just don't know and that's part of the frustrating part about this, not just for us, but for people on the street. My phone, my email has been lit up today from people who are saying how could it be $134 million and my response to that was …we don't know that yet, so we want them to take the time. We want them to get the numbers right and we want to make sure that we are giving the right and clear picture to people and, also that Sewerage and Water Board is collecting everything that they possibly can,” said Giarrusso.