Tons of Sunshine

Dry skies are expected all the way through the weekend. A few more clouds may mix in this weekend, but otherwise plan on sunshine. Highs will gradually rise, getting into the low 70s today and rising to the upper 70s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
We will be near 80 degrees on Monday as we await our next cold front. It will likely bring through some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening before we dry out and cool down for Tuesday!
