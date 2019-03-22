Former North Shore DA Walter Reed wants extension before reporting to prison

By Nicole Mumphrey | March 22, 2019 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former subject of a series of FOX 8 investigations wants more time before reporting to prison.

Former North Shore District Attorney Walter Reed is supposed to begin a four year prison sentence by April 1st.

However, according to federal court documents, he wants a two week delay because of a medical situation.

FOX 8′s joint investigation with NOLA.com exposed Reed’s questionable campaign payments.

A corruption trial that followed those stories ended with a guilty verdict.

