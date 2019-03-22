LSU Pro Day set for Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU will host its annual Pro Day for 12 former Tigers hoping to impress NFL scouts and hear their name called on draft day.
First round hopefuls Devin White and Greedy Williams will be at LSU, along with Ed Alexander, Terrence Alexander, John Battle, Nick Brossette, Garrett Brumfield, David Ducre, Foster Moreau, Ed Paris, Cole Tracy, and Jacoby Washington.
2019 LSU Pro Day - Schedule of Events
8:30 a.m. Player Measurements
9:30 a.m. - Weight Room Testing
- Vertical Jump
- Broad Jump
- Bench Press
10:15 a.m. On-Field Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)
- 40-yard dash
- Pro Agility Drill
- 3-Cone Drill
- 60-yard shuttle (skill players)
11:15 a.m. Individual Position Workouts
Real-time results can also be found at www.LSUsports.net/proday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.