Man’s decomposing body found in TX apartment closet

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) - Authorities found a decomposing body in the closet of an apartment on Thursday, and they’re investigating it as a homicide.
Police said the body was found in an apartment on the 11th floor of a building that has some assisted living units.
They said the man died under suspicious circumstances. His identity is unknown so far, but he was probably in his 40s.
Officials said they think the body had been in the closet for months.
“Somebody has checked on the apartment before and believed the odor to be - believed something other than what it really was and disregarded it and then they checked again today and they did some looking around and found the body in the closet," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.
Authorities say the unit is being examined by forensics detectives and homicide detectives.
