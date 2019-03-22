Medical marijuana one step closer to distribution

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police has finalized its background investigation into the company that will grow medical marijuana in Louisiana.
The background check included criminal, financial, civil checks and more.
GB Sciences is now authorized to proceed moving into the main facility the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center where the medical marijuana will be grown.
The inspection phase of the main facility manufacturing area will be conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry with the assistance of the Department of Health on March 27, 2019.
Once the LDAF receives a final product from GB Sciences, a random sample of the product will be tested in the LDAF laboratory. Once testing is completed and the product has passed testing for homogeneity and the potency is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution through nine pharmacies.
