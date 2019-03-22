NOPD: Victim runs to hospital after being shot

According to the 17-year-old victim, he was at a gas station just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue. When he pulled off from the location, a white jeep pulled up on the side of his vehicle and one of the passengers in the vehicle opened fire on him. The victim drove away and his vehicle stalled near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Lake Forest Boulevard. The victim then exited the vehicle and ran to the hospital on foot.