Officers involved in possible chase policy violation reassigned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has announced that all of the officers that were involved in the possible vehicle chase leading up to the fatal crash and salon fire in Broadmoor have been reassigned.
Officials with the NOPD stated that all of the officers have been placed on desk duty due to possible violation of the NOPD Vehicle Pursuit Policy.
On Wednesday, officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle on Toledano Street when the vehicle lost control and struck a salon. The crash then caused three alarm fire. Three people were killed in the incident including two people inside of the vehicle. Eight others were injured.
The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
