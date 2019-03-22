The roar returns to Audubon Zoo with 4 new lions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lion population in the wild — more than 450,000 in the 1940s — has dwindled to around 20,000 today. Audubon Zoo is taking a step to reverse this decline with the highly-anticipated opening of its new lion habitat, scheduled for Saturday, May 18.
Working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for lions, Audubon recently welcomed four lions with the hope of successful breeding. Nia, Kali, Zuri, and Arnold were chosen to form the Audubon pride based on the best genetic and behavioral matches available to help bolster the lion population in human care.
Arnold, who came to Audubon from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, arrived in February and females Nia, Kali, and Zuri, who came from the Peoria Zoo in Peoria, Illinois, arrived in March.
They are spending time out of public view while they adjust to their new environment and bond as a social group.
