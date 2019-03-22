Sheriff: Man returns home to find wife tied up, dead

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Zachary Thursday, Mar. 21.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the call came in around 8:20 p.m. The husband called 911 after coming home to find his wife’s body bound in the home. The sheriff says there are signs of forced entry, leading them to believe this was a home invasion.
The woman’s body was found in a home in the 24000 block of Brian Road. Officials are unsure of her exact cause of death, but the sheriff said she did have a significant amount of head trauma. The sheriff also says the husband left the home earlier in the day to attend a funeral and came back to find his wife dead and tied up. Gautreaux says the couple had been married for 54 years.
EBRSO says they are questioning the husband and neighbors, who say there are horses on the property and that they’ve seen numerous people coming and going from the home to ride horses.
EBRSO officials confirm they are investigating the situation along with the Zachary Police Department.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call EBRSO, the Zachary Police Department, or Crimes Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
