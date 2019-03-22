Woman rescued from Broadmoor salon fire dies of her injuries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 has confirmed that a woman who was pulled Wednesday night (March 20) from a burning building in Broadmoor has died, according to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell. Her name has not been released.
Family and friends worked for hours to clear out the inside of Unity 1 Beauty Supply and Salon after a three-alarm fire swept through when a car crashed into the building.
We spoke to Broadmoor locals and employees at the shop who tell us the salon has been in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years - an important part of the community.
“She even helped me when I was homeless,” said employee Reba Wilson, talking about the salon’s owner. “This is a hard day for her. I call her the First Lady. She’s my First Lady.”
Fox 8 spoke to a witness earlier today who said she’s a hair dresser and was inside the salon with her two children on the second floor when the fire started. She said someone appeared with a ladder and rescued the three of them. She said she and her kids only suffered minor scrapes and bruises and smoke inhalation.
She said four people were rescued from the second floor out of the nine inside the building, including the woman who died from her injuries earlier this evening.
