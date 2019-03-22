Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in the Lower Garden District.
Police say the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street.
According to the victim, while she was walking, she observed the suspect following behind her. The suspect approached her and demanded money, but the victim told her no. The suspect then pulled out a hand gun, put it to the victim’s head and the victim complied.
The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s cash and other items. He was last seen fleeing on foot on St. Mary St. towards Prytania Street and then in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as possibly being 17-years-old with a short bush, wearing a white t-shirt, light colored pants and black tennis shoes with reflective sides.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.