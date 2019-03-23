Baton Rouge man killed in I-12 crash

SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-12 that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge man.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday on I-12 near Airport Road in Slidell.
According to investigators, a 2016 Freightliner was traveling eastbound in the left lane when the driver, 60-year-old Ronaldo Rivas of Denver, Colorado attempted to grab a cell phone that fell on the floor. While reaching for the phone, the Frieghtliner traveled into the right lane and struck a 2001 Cadillac Catera on its left side. The crash caused both vehicles to travel off of the right side of the roadway.
The driver of the Cadillac, 33-year-old Glenn Williams Jr., was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
Rivas was taken to Ochsner Medical Center-North Shore where he was treated for minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but blood samples from both drivers were taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
After the investigation is completed, the evidence will be turned over to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office who will decide if any criminal charges will be filed.
