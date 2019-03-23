Baton Rouge man killed in I-12 crash

According to investigators, a 2016 Freightliner was traveling eastbound in the left lane when the driver, 60-year-old Ronaldo Rivas of Denver, Colorado attempted to grab a cell phone that fell on the floor. While reaching for the phone, the Frieghtliner traveled into the right lane and struck a 2001 Cadillac Catera on its left side. The crash caused both vehicles to travel off of the right side of the roadway.