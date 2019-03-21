Governor signs fetal heartbeat bill into law

“This ban is one of the most restrictive abortion bans signed into law, and we will take Mississippi to court to make sure it never takes effect. A judge struck down the state’s 15-week ban just months ago, but lawmakers didn’t get the message. They are determined to rob Mississippians of the right to abortion, and they are doing it at the expense of women’s health and taxpayer money. This ban—just like the 15 week ban the Governor signed a year ago—is cruel and clearly unconstitutional.”

Hillary Schneller, staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights