‘I’m not a hero, I’m just a dad’: Father risks life to save daughter from oncoming car

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/CNN) - Police in Los Angeles are looking for an elderly woman who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian.
The woman nearly hit a young girl but her father saved her life by taking the hit instead.
“I knew right then and there they weren’t going to stop," said Michael Devore, still recovering from a broken foot and other injuries. "And my daughter was the one that was in line to be hit, wasn’t me.”
Video shows Devore pushing his 11-year-old daughter Ryan onto the sidewalk to avoid the vehicle.
“But I’m not a hero, I’m just a dad,” said Devore when asked if he saved his daughter’s life. “I mean, at no point in time, you know have I ever thought that ‘you know I’m a hero.’ I just did what I was supposed to do.”
The incident occurred last November when Devore was walking his daughter home from school.
“And obviously one of the good things (is) you all saw the citizens in the video stop and try to render aid,” said Det. Juan Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Campos said the driver was traveling northbound and is described as “an elderly female between ages 60 and 65, with white hair, heavy-set, driving a red car, four door, or possibly Toyota Camry or something similar in body style. And also one of the things (on) the license plates was a clear indicator that there were a disabled plate.”
Devore hopes the driver turns herself in.
He knows he has a long road to recovery ahead.
“The specialist has already told me that I’m a knee replacement candidate because of this, and I mean like I said I just I’ve been trying to do my best to turn a negative into a positive,” Devore said.
LAPD are asking anyone with information in this case to call the Central Traffic Division or LA Regional Crime Stoppers.
