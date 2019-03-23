Local lawmakers react to release of Mueller report

“Like millions of other Americans, I feel it is long overdue for special counsel Mueller to wrap up his meandering probe and show the American people, in a transparent way, what his findings were, and also, how many tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were spent to carry out this investigation. After taking nearly two years, costing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, and providing limited public information about its scope, I am especially concerned about what would happen if the report was not made available to Congress. Since the investigation began, Democrats have used it as an excuse to fundraise, fear-monger, and peddle conspiracy theories about collusion with the Russian government. Let’s bring this chapter to a close. With wide bipartisan support the House has agreed: the American people deserve to know the truth about what, if anything, special counsel Mueller has uncovered, and now we should finally see this investigation come to a close.”