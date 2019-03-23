Louisiana state senator admits to gambling problem after being escorted out of Baton Rouge casino

By Rachael Thomas | March 22, 2019 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senator Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, the chair of the Democratic party for Louisiana, admitted to having a gambling addiction Friday night after reports she was kicked out of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans (Source: senate.la.gov)
The senator issued a statement Friday, Mar. 22 saying she has struggled with a gambling addiction for many years.

“It is a disease,” she said in the statement.

She says about two years ago, she enrolled in a state program to help those with gambling disorders. Under the program, a person struggling with addiction can voluntarily exclude themselves from entering any gambling establishment. Peterson says as part of the program, she agreed to allow any officials who see her in a gambling establishment to escort her out and issue her a summons. She says she recently violated those terms and was issued a summons by Louisiana State Police.

